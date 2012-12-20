Neptune Technologies & Bioressources-Ord (NASDAQ:NEPT) Investor Files Lawsuit over Allegedly Misleading Statements

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2012 -- An investor in shares of Neptune Technologies & Bioressources-Ord (NASDAQ:NEPT) filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York over alleged securities laws violations by Neptune Technologies & Bioressources-Ord in connection allegedly false and misleading financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Neptune Technologies & Bioressources-Ord (NASDAQ:NEPT) between December 12, 2011 and November 8, 2012 and /or in the September 25, 2012 registered public stock offering, have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: February 18, 2013. NASDAQ:NEPT investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint the plaintiff alleges on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased the common stock of Neptune Technologies & Bioressources-Ord (NASDAQ:NEPT) between December 12, 2011 and November 8, 2012 and those who purchased shares of Neptune Technologies & Bioressources-Ord (NASDAQ:NEPT) in its September 25, 2012 registered public stock offering priced at $4.10 per share, that Neptune Technologies & Bioressources-Ord and certain of its officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



More specifically, the plaintiff alleges that between December 12, 2011 and November 8, 2012 defendants allegedly lauded the future benefits of the massive expansion underway at the Company’s Sherbrooke production plant – the Company’s sole production facility which housed all of its inventory.



Shares of Neptune Technologies & Bioressources-Ord (NASDAQ:NEPT) grew from as low as $0.36 per share in Nov. 2008 to as high as $4.94 per share in July 2012.



On Nov. 12, 2012 Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. (" Neptune ") (Nasdaq:NEPT) (TSX:NTB) reported that in the afternoon of November 8, 2012, an explosion and fire destroyed its production plant located in Sherbrooke, Québec, Canada. Three employees were fatally injured. Eighteen other people were transported to the hospital, four of whom were severely injured.



Then on November 26, 2012, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources-Ord disclosed that on November 16, 2012, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources-Ord received from the Québec Ministry of Environment a notice alleging environmental non-compliance relating to specific equipment acquisitions by Neptune and its plant expansion.



Shares of Neptune Technologies & Bioressources-Ord (NASDAQ:NEPT) declined from almost $5 per share in July to as low as $1.63 on December 18, 2012.



On December 19, 2012, NASDAQ:NEPT shares closed at $2.06 per share.



