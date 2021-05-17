Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Investor Alert: Deadline in Lawsuit on May 17, 2021

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2021 -- A deadline is coming up on May 17, 2021 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: NEPT).



Investors who purchased shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: NEPT) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: May 17, 2021. NASDAQ: NEPT stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: NEPT) common shares between July 24, 2019 and February 16, 2021, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between July 24, 2019 and February 16, 2021, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that the cost of Neptune's integration of the assets and operations acquired in the SugarLeaf Acquisition would be larger than the Company had acknowledged, placing significant strain on the Company's capital reserves, that accordingly, it was reasonably foreseeable that the company would need to conduct additional stock offerings to raise more capital, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: NEPT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



