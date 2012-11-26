Nerium International Partners with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Addison, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- When Nerium International’s Brand Partners launch their personal development journey with the Real Life Library and other achievement tools Nerium provides, a solid platform is built, one from which they can more comfortably and confidently reach out to help others.



Because Nerium reviews make it clear that the company is devoted to its vision of "Making People Better," The Nerium Ripple program was launched. This program challenges Brand Partners to individually take responsibility and collectively change the world. The Nerium Ripple’s core cause is to create positive change, or positive ripples, in everyday life; to create an environment that fuels camaraderie, sharing, and growth; and to pay it forward and create a better world in the process.



In an effort to further The Nerium Ripple program, in September 2012 Nerium partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, an organization that embodies Nerium’s belief in the "paying it forward" philosophy in a real and practical way. Co-Founder and VP of Marketing and Culture Amber Olson Rourke said, "The biggest ripple you can create is by impacting the life of another. Big Brothers Big Sisters is a natural extension of The Nerium Ripple. We look forward to seeing Nerium Brand Partners fill the need of 'Bigs' across the country and impacting their community in a 'big' way!"



Charles Pierson, president and Chief Executive Officer of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, said, “We are very excited about our new relationship with Nerium and its Brand Partners. Nerium International’s financial and volunteer support will allow us to carefully match more children who face adversity in long-term mentoring relationships to help them succeed in school and life.”



Lowell Perry, Vice President of corporate partnerships for Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, added: "It is very exciting when two organizations committed to personal enrichment lock arms and aims around a common cause. Big Brothers Big Sisters is providing a vehicle for Nerium Brand Partners to make a huge "ripple" that will ensure all children, regardless of current socio-economic status, will have that slight edge needed to embark on a successful pursuit of the American Dream. Big Brothers Big Sisters can only benefit from such a passionate group of Nerium Brand Partners. Throughout our nationwide mentoring network of more than 340 local affiliates, there’s a dedication to improving the lives of children. Combined with enthusiastic support from all levels of Nerium International, you end up with a recipe with the potential to have an unprecedented impact in the youth empowerment business."



Nerium reviews reveal that the company is dedicated to supporting the mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters with an ever-growing base of volunteers to fill the desperately needed role of “Bigs.” Thus far, more than 100 Nerium Brand Partners have volunteered to be “Bigs.” Additionally, Nerium is proud to be in a position to make impactful financial contributions to the national mentoring organization. To date, Nerium International has raised more than $70,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters, with a goal of $100,000 in donations by the end of 2012.



The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters is to foster positive and enduring one-to-one mentor relationships with children facing adversity. Learn more at https://www.bbbs.org/nerium.



