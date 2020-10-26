Nerren on the Drifting Podium with Champion Modern Muscle Motor Oil

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2020 -- "We wrapped up the season in the Klutch Kickers Series with another podium spot making these three consecutive Klutch Kicker events on the box," said Nerren. "We finished 2nd for the weekend in a 50+ driver field of pro 1 and pro 2 drivers. Special thanks to our sponsor Champion Modern Muscle Motor Oil. Couldn't have done it without them."



Nerren is heading to Texas Motor Speedway for the next round of Formula Drift this coming weekend for a double header event taking place Saturday and Sunday.



Champion Modern Muscle Motor Oils (CCM) provide outstanding levels of fuel economy performance, cleaning power and engine protection, even during extended oil change intervals. These high-performance oils are proven to significantly reduce wear and viscosity breakdown due to advancements in additive engineering.



CMM Motor Oils utilize Champion's "Blue E.T.®" (Enhanced Technology) racing additive, and Champion's TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) performance additive. These proprietary technologies deliver unmatched film strength at high temperature, better piston ring seal for maximum compression, and increase horsepower and torque in most engines.



These premium mixtures of full-synthetic base fluids and additives provide maximum durability and protection from wear and viscosity breakdown by including special lubricity modifiers, and premium anti-wear additives This unique robust formulation enables CMM Motor Oils to outperform all leading high-performance synthetic oils.



