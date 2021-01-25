New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2021 -- The Global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market was valued at USD 7.78 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 17.90 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 10.9%. The complex and delicate structures of the nervous system are susceptible to many diseases. Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, and multiple system atrophy are some diseases for which several cases are being reported all over the world every year. Thus, there is a rising demand for efficient nerve repair and regeneration systems across the globe. Growing patient awareness about such procedures and a healthy healthcare investment by governments are driving factors for this market. However, stringent regulatory requirements along with the high cost of related equipment pose a challenge for the growth of this market.



The report is further updated with the changes in the market dynamics and trends owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has affected the global economy by changing the dynamics of the supply chains, inducing financial difficulties, and the increasing volatility of market prices. The report further estimates the overall impact of the pandemic on the Nerve Repair and Regeneration market and offers key insights into the future of the market over the coming years.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Nerve Repair and Regeneration market and profiled in the report are:



AxoGen Inc., Baxter International Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Livanova PLC (Cyberonics Inc.), Medtronic PLC, Abbott Laboratories (St. Jude Medical, Inc.), Integra Lifesciences Holding Corporation, Orthod Group Ltd., Polyganics B.V., Stryker Corporation, Cyberonics Inc.



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2026 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Surgery Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Direct Neuropathy

epineural repair

perineural repair

group fascicular repair

Nerve Grafting

Autografts

Allografts

Xenografts

Neuromodulation Surgery

External

Internal

Stem Cell Therapy



Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Biomaterial

Nerve conduits

Nerve protectors

Nerve wraps

Nerve connectors

Neuromodulation Surgery Devices

External



Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation

Internal



Spinal Cord Stimulation

Deep Brain Stimulation

Sacral Nerve Stimulation

Vagus Nerve Stimulation



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Increase in government expenditure on healthcare



3.2. Favorable reimbursement policies



3.3. Rising geriatric population



3.4. Surge in R&D investment by leading players



Chapter 4. Nerve Repair and Regeneration Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Nerve Repair and Regeneration market and its competitive landscape.



