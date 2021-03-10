Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2021 -- The global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market will be worth USD 11.62 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the rising incidence of spinal injuries among the geriatric population. The increasing need for the technological advancements of the existing treatment methods for neurological disorders in order to enhance the efficiency of the treatment methods is expected to drive the growth of the Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market over the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, multiple sclerosis, and epilepsy, is a key contributing factor to the growing demand for nerve repair and regeneration products. The launch of the enhanced and technologically advanced product by the major industry players is expected to fuel the growth of the market.



The report on global Nerve Repair and Regeneration market is intended to offer business owners, stakeholders and field marketing executives a broad overview of the business they should be focussing on for the estimated period. The research further holds vital information on the size of market and data on the prominent leaders' product owners have to compete with, in the coming years. Assessments of the broad strengths, as well as weaknesses too, add value to the overall research. Products details not only cover the popular applications and its performance, but it also unveils certain trends and value of specific products within specific regions.



Key Highlights From The Report

In 2019, Medtronic launched the Intellis platform for the management of certain types of chronic intractable pain. The platform was designed to overcome limitations with current spinal cord stimulation (SCS) systems, such as battery performance, and power the Evolve workflow. It can track patients 24/7 and help in monitoring chronic pain.

The Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Devices segment held the largest market share of 59.4% in 2019. The increasing incidence of spinal injuries is expected to increase the demand for spinal cord stimulation devices and drive the growth of the Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Devices.

Stem Cell Therapy is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period. Increasing brain and spinal cord injury, neurodegeneration, frailty syndrome, and heart diseases have increased the adoption of stem cell therapies.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the supportive government initiatives to improve the healthcare infrastructure and increase healthcare budgetary allocation.

Key participants include Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic, Plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, BAXTER INTERNATIONAL, INC., LIVANOVA, PLC., AXOGEN, INC., Stryker Corporation, Cyberonics, Inc., INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES, and SOTERIX MEDICAL, INC., among others.



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Devices (Sacral Nerve, Spinal Cord, Vagus Nerve, Gastric Electric, and Deep Brain Stimulation Devices)

Biomaterial

Surgery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Stem Cell Therapy

Direct Nerve Repair

Nerve Grafting

Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Surgeries

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Report Objectives

Examine the size of the global Nerve Repair and Regeneration market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Nerve Repair and Regeneration market.Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Nerve Repair and Regeneration market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Nerve Repair and Regeneration market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Nerve Repair and Regeneration market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Nerve Repair and Regeneration market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.



