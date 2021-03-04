Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2021 -- The global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market will be worth USD 11.62 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the rising incidence of spinal injuries among the geriatric population. The increasing need for the technological advancements of the existing treatment methods for neurological disorders in order to enhance the efficiency of the treatment methods is expected to drive the growth of the Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market over the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, multiple sclerosis, and epilepsy, is a key contributing factor to the growing demand for nerve repair and regeneration products. The launch of the enhanced and technologically advanced product by the major industry players is expected to fuel the growth of the market.



The researchers find out why sales of Nerve Repair and Regeneration are projected to surge in the coming years. The study covers the trends that will strongly favour the industry during the forecast period, 2020 to 2027. Besides this, the study uncovers important facts associated with lucrative growth and opportunities that lie ahead for the Nerve Repair and Regeneration industry.



This report on the global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market equips the reader with all essential tools to decipher their standing in the industry based on the growth of revenue or sales. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of the global Nerve Repair and Regeneration market from various perspectives to deliver a detailed, informative, and precise analysis of regional growth, competition, and market segmentation, among other factors. Moreover, it also gives an accurate account of the significant breakthroughs and developments that influence the global Nerve Repair and Regeneration market. It also focuses on both the global as well as the regional expansion of the Nerve Repair and Regeneration industry to give an overall analysis.



Key Highlights From The Report

In 2019, Medtronic launched the Intellis platform for the management of certain types of chronic intractable pain. The platform was designed to overcome limitations with current spinal cord stimulation (SCS) systems, such as battery performance, and power the Evolve workflow. It can track patients 24/7 and help in monitoring chronic pain.

The Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Devices segment held the largest market share of 59.4% in 2019. The increasing incidence of spinal injuries is expected to increase the demand for spinal cord stimulation devices and drive the growth of the Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Devices.

Stem Cell Therapy is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period. Increasing brain and spinal cord injury, neurodegeneration, frailty syndrome, and heart diseases have increased the adoption of stem cell therapies.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the supportive government initiatives to improve the healthcare infrastructure and increase healthcare budgetary allocation.

Key participants include Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic, Plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, BAXTER INTERNATIONAL, INC., LIVANOVA, PLC., AXOGEN, INC., Stryker Corporation, Cyberonics, Inc., INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES, and SOTERIX MEDICAL, INC., among others.



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Devices (Sacral Nerve, Spinal Cord, Vagus Nerve, Gastric Electric, and Deep Brain Stimulation Devices)

Biomaterial



Surgery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Stem Cell Therapy

Direct Nerve Repair

Nerve Grafting

Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Surgeries



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



