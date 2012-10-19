Nest Bedding Opens in the San Francisco/Berkeley California Area

Berkeley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2012 -- Amid the growing concern over fire retardant chemicals in our mattresses and furniture, industry veteran Joe Alexander has opened a business in the San Francisco/Berkeley bay area in Northern California, providing consumers with organic and natural USA made mattresses and bedding.



In a recent NY Times article, it was reported that increasingly, the public outcry against flame retardant chemicals in our furniture and mattress has grown to a fever pitch. Consumers are no longer buying into marketing, opting rather to do research into what chemicals are being used in the items being brought into the home.



Joe Alexander, the owner of Nest Bedding says he opened the store in response to the growing need in the market for full disclosure, education and providing US made, non-chemically treated mattresses and bedding. His store, Nest Bedding located in the Berkeley/San Francisco market, sells a wide range of organic mattresses and bedding, as well as non-toxic memory foam mattresses, sheets and pillows, all made in the USA.



"I want to create a retail chain of stores which cater to US made organic and natural materials and bedding to help support and grow the mom and pop American farmers and mills struggling hard to make it work out there. I have found some great items like organic US made sheets and blankets at a price competitive with China made bedding and mattresses", said Joe.



Joe said his store, which opened just a few months ago, has been receiving overwhelming success, with customers looking for organic US made sheets and mattress sales all across the SF Bay Area. The store, called Nest Bedding is located at 1053 Solano Ave Albany Ca near Berkeley Ca 94706. They can be seen online as well at http://www.NestBedding.com and you can reach them at info@nestbedding.com