NESTA's Now Offers 10 Percent Discount on Fitness Education and Training with Free Membership

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2012 -- As a holiday gift to trainers, coaches and fitness pros around the world, the National Exercise & Sports Trainers Association (NESTA) is now offering a 10 percent discount on a wide selection of online education and training with each free membership.



In addition to the discount, the free membership also includes a subscription to “The Edge,” a monthly newsletter of fitness and business strategies as well as industry news. The discount is available for a limited time only. In addition to its popular personal training certification, NESTA offers online training that includes mixed martial arts, triathlon coaching, group exercise and mind-body, fitness nutrition coaching, boot camp, heart rate performance specialist programs and more.



“When you join NESTA, you join thousands of passionate and talented fitness professionals from around the world who are committed to succeeding with their clients and succeeding in business,” said John Spencer Ellis, founder of NESTA and John Spencer Ellis Enterprises, a leading national fitness and personal development solutions company. “The more educated you are, the more you can impact the lives of the people you work with and the more you can enhance your income and job satisfaction, which is why we wanted to offer this holiday discount – it’s the gift that will keep on giving for years to come.”



All of NESTA’s trainings are 100 percent online and self-paced, giving busy people the chance to complete them at their own pace. In addition, each NESTA program includes business advice on establishing, marketing and succeeding in the fitness industry, whether it’s one-on-one training or group coaching, at-home or in the gym.



“During the holiday season, people often eat more than usual and exercise less than they should, so they need the motivation and support of a certified trainer or coach to keep them on track and excited to meet all of their fitness and life goals. NESTA certifications can help you help others,” added Ellis.



About NESTA

Since 1992, National Exercise & Sports Trainers Association (NESTA) has been a leader in innovative solutions for fitness, nutrition and wellness professionals, as well as club owners. Founded by John Spencer Ellis, NESTA now has more than 55,000 members in 55 countries, and it is one of the largest fitness associations in the world, and the fastest growing association of its kind in the United States. NESTA provides the Sports Nutrition Specialist certification for trainers, coaches and teachers interested in learning more about the specific nutrition needs of athletes of all levels. For more information on NESTA or the Sports Nutrition Specialist certification, please visit http://www.nestacertified.com



NESTA Fitness School

30245 Tomas

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688

949-589-9166

cs@nestacertified.com