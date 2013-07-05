Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Nestle SA in Packaged Food - Business Priorities (World)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- This profile on Nestle SA is published in three parts. The first part covers the company's key strategic objectives and challenges and its global packaged food market assessment. Given Nestle's wide-ranging global packaged food operations, the group follows a diverse strategy. Its most highly publicised business priority is nutrition and wellness. However, currently, the majority of its revenue in packaged food is generated in categories not strongly supporting its wellness credentials.
Euromonitor International's Nestle SA in Packaged Food - Business Priorities (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Packaged Food market. The report examines company shares by region and sector, brand portfolio and new product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
Product coverage: Baby Food, Bakery, Canned/Preserved Food, Chilled Processed Food, Confectionery, Dairy, Dried Processed Food, Frozen Processed Food, Ice Cream, Impulse and Indulgence Products, Meal Replacement, Meal Solutions, Noodles, Nutrition/Staples, Oils and Fats, Pasta, Ready Meals, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Snack Bars, Soup, Spreads, Sweet and Savoury Snacks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
