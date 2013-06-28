Nestle SA in Pet Care (World): New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- This profile examines Nestle SA's presence in global pet care from 2007 to 2017. A very competitive player, Nestle now lies a close second to market leader Mars, but has maintained pressure by growing faster in 2012. In 2010, Nestle's acquisition of Waggin' Train represented strategic investment, while successful lines include Purina's Beneful, ProPlan and ONE. Continued investment in emerging countries underline Nestle's commitment as a leading player, setting a course for long term growth.
Euromonitor International's Nestle SA in Pet Care (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Pet Care industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
Product coverage: Pet Food, Pet Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
