NESTON Moves to New Facility in South Korea: Premier Korean Stainless Steel Sink Manufacturers

Chungbuk, Korea -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2012 -- NESTON Sinks, a leading Korean manufacturer of stainless steel sinks, moves its facilities from China to South Korea. On March 15, 2012, the well known stainless steel manufacturer in Korea moved its entire facility back to South Korea after more than 10 years of operations in China. The new plant in South Korea ensures the highest quality products and technologies, backed by a stable supply of raw materials from the world-class POSCO, along with high quality labor.



Capping off a new Federal Trade Agreement which includes no duties on South Korean products by the Free Trade Agreement (between the U.S.A. and South Korea), the new facility will produce the highest quality stainless steel sinks made with premium materials and the finest craftsmanship. The modern facility is equipped with state-of-the-art CNC finishing equipment and an annual capacity of 500,000 units.



As part of a strict quality control system, all NESTON kitchen, bar-prep and lavatory sinks receive hands-on care throughout every stage of their advanced manufacturing process. The company’s uncompromising approach to quality control ensures that all NESTON sinks comply with the requirements of major international industry standards. More than 80% of our products are exported to the USA, Canada and Europe.



NESTON sinks represent enduring quality and timeless design, from a stainless steel sink manufacturer, Korea and the US have trusted for more than a decade. The new facility allows for the additional production of high end stainless steel kitchen sinks, bathroom sinks, prep sinks, bar sinks and more.



At NESTON making one perfect sink is a serious undertaking. From selecting the premium grade stainless steel sheet, to crafting the final finishing touches, this leading stainless steel sink manufacturer satisfies the demands of today’s buyers by creating sinks that combine elegant details, intuitive features and unyielding quality. NESTONs commitment to product design and development enables them to offer a comprehensive range of the most desirable sink models to markets around the world.



About NESTON Sinks

For the last 10 years, NESTON Sinks has been recognized as a leading manufacturer of premium quality stainless steel sinks in China with advanced production equipment, as well as stringent quality control that demonstrates the highest quality sink products in the area.



NESTON sinks embody a deep commitment to state-of-the-art technology, exclusive innovations, and elegant designs that offer a unique combination of durability and style.

To learn more about NESTON and view the entire line of stainless steel sinks, visit www.NESTONSink.com



