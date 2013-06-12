Net Fashion Avenue Brings the Chance to Win 10 Cocktail Dresses

Blue Springs, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- Net Fashion Avenue, a leading online fashion retail store, has announced another great give back offer for its customers all over through which it is giving away 10 cocktail dresses to the customers. The contest is a limited time and customers are participating in large numbers. After the successes of its previous give back offer, Netfashionavenue.com is aiming to give those customers another chance that missed it on previous occasions. Netfashionavnue.com is reliabl Netfashionavenue.com e source for latest designs and dresses for fashion lover.



A representative from the net fashion avenue said, “Many fall collections are being presented on our site daily. Netfashionavenue is ready and excited. But we will make that exciting for you to. This time we are offering 10 cocktail dresses, one per winner in sizes from 2 to 14.”



To participate, customers need to write netfashionavenue.com reviews for 10 of their favorite dresses at the online portal of the store. Customers also need to leave their Facebook ID and name in order to claim their prize. To allow fairplay, only one entry per house hold is allowed. The contest is on till 19th June, 2013 and winners will be announced on 20th June, 2013. For a fair play, only one entry per household is allowed and customers cannot redeem their prize for cash.



The store is known to provide latest and best designs from the fashion world all over. The store offers wide range of party dresses, prom dresses, Couture Dresses, Formal Dresses and Bridesmaid Dresses, ballgown dresses, casual dresses, cocktail dresses, cruise dresses, evening dresses, homecoming dresses, long dresses, office dresses, pageant dresses, quinceanera dresses, red carpet dresses, social occasion dresses, sweet sixteen dresses and none the least wedding dresses.



About NetFashionAvenue

Net Fashion Avenue, being the only online store to display the largest panoramic display of elegant dresses, they offer their customers with the most glamorous dresses which are designed by the designers like Adian Mattox, Allure, Barry Jay and many more ace designers. They are always proactive to serve customers in their selection for the perfect dress for their wedding event, prom, homecoming, red carpet appearance, pageant competition or that special evening.