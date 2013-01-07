Net Fashion Avenue Expands Its Social Circles with Its New WordPress Blog

Blue Springs, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- Net Fashion Avenue has expanded its range of social communities with its new WordPress blog. It is the latest addition to the profile of the fashion retail and online store which is already making waves with its Net Fashion Avenue Facebook and Twitter page. Now with the blog, the store will surely reach out to share the latest trends and fashion collections with fellow users.



In times when marketing flows in matter of milliseconds, Net Fashion Avenue has makes sure that its latest news and collections reach out to desired customers, without hassle. The blog and other social networking pages live up to the quotient of proper detailing of each and every fashion dress and collection. Customers can also interact with the store’s officials, making the social network a two way portal to share and learn.



The social networks have also given a suitable stage to customers to review the latest offerings by NetFashionAvenue.com. Though, several Net Fashion Avenue reviews have been positive, but the store still makes sure that no loophole is left and that regard offers committed services to its customers.



Providing the collection from world’s leading designers like Jovani and Sherri Hill, NetFashionAvenue.com ensures the brilliant quality in all its elegantly designed gowns. Many of the customers, who have bought from the online fashion store, have given thumbs up to the price and quality of all the designer gowns.



This surely proves that the online avatar of Net Fashion Avenue, NetFashionAvenue.com, has been a true inheritor of its qualities and assets. Is NetFashionAvenue.com reliable as its prototype retail store? The answer is yes.



About NetFashionAvenue.com

Being the only online store to display the largest panoramic display of elegant dresses, they offer their customers with the most glamorous dresses which are designed by the designers like Adian Mattox, Allure, Barry Jay and many more ace designers. They are always proactive to serve customers in their selection for the perfect dress for their wedding event, prom, homecoming, red carpet appearance, pageant competition or that special evening.



To know more visit http://www.netfashionavenue.com/

For blog, visit http://www.netfashionavenue.net/WordPress/