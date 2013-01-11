Net Fashion Avenue Is Now Providing Live Chat Services

Blue Springs, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- To ensure the regular connectivity with its customers, Net Fashion Avenue has come with its customer friendly live chat services. The services are introduced keeping the quotient of query answering all the time. The online store had also recently launched new Net Fashion Avenue’s Facebook and Twitter pages along with a WordPress blog for the same.



The diverse yet high-end customer services by NetFashionAvenue.com ensures the customers with an ‘always there for you’ service. The service will be helpful in answering back all the queries and questions of the customers, 24/7.



With its products, Net Fashion Avenue has already marked it feet among the fashion lovers all over the world. It offers a diverse and high quality fashion collections online. The online and retail fashion store provides the fashion apparels from the very best leading designers like Mac Duggal, Jovani, Sherri Hill, Terani and many others.



Several Net Fashion Avenue reviews have suggested a huge satisfaction among customers over their quality and services. The store has already received the top service stamp from the very famous review website Top Prom Websites. The online marvelous store is listed among the top prom dresses store available online, at Top Prom Websites.



Before incepting as an online fashions store, NetFashionAvenue.com has been providing its valuable services as a retail store. The retail store has been in business for over nine years and offers its online services for its global customers. Net fashion Avenue’s online avatar has shown the same potential as its retail store. Is NetFashionAvenue.com reliable as much as its retail store? The answer is yes.



About NetFashionAvenue

Being the only online store to display the largest panoramic display of elegant dresses, they offer their customers with the most glamorous dresses which are designed by the designers like Adian Mattox, Allure, Barry Jay and many more ace designers. They are always proactive to serve customers in their selection for the perfect dress for their wedding event, prom, homecoming, red carpet appearance, pageant competition or that special evening.



To know more visit http://www.netfashionavenue.com/