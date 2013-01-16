Net Fashion Avenue Named Among the Best Customer Service Providers

Blue Springs, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- 2010’s Excellence in Prom Award, 2011’s Outstanding Website Award and now 2012’s Best Customer Service Award from Jovani, one should say NetFashionAvenue.com has received too much in too little time. The unprecedented success of the online fashion accessories store is attributed to customer-centric products and services.



Net Fashion Avenue embarked to the business as a Kansas City retail fashion store, where it still exists as the most reliable fashion store in Blue Springs, MO. Likewise its online avatar, Net Fashion Avenue retail store is always known to spring up the fashion sense among fashion lovers by offering the most versatile and elegant collection of fashion dresses.



Nearly a decade old store went online as NetFashionAvenue.com, hoping to expand its expertise to other parts of the country. Now, the store’s online avatar has turned out to be the most renowned fashion store, winning awards and recognition. Its success can be attributed to the fact that it addresses customers’ requirements well.



Various social media pages of the store, like Net Fashion Avenue Facebook or Twitter Page, have become platforms for customer interaction where customers can share and discuss the latest trends. The store actually has let its customers express their views about the products and services. It helps the company understand expectations well.



The results were ought to be positive. Net Fashion Avenue has delivered some of the very beautiful dresses for every occasion from prom to wedding. Several positive Net Fashion Avenue reviews have proved that has gained customers’ confidence in the last couple of years and have become a reliable store i.e. the answer for the question Is NetFashionAvenue.com reliable, Yes.



About NetFashionAvenue

Being the only online store to display the largest panoramic display of elegant dresses, they offer their customers with the most glamorous dresses which are designed by the designers like Adian Mattox, Allure, Barry Jay and many more ace designers. They are always proactive to serve customers in their selection for the perfect dress for their wedding event, prom, homecoming, red carpet appearance, pageant competition or that special evening.



