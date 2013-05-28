Net Fashion Avenue Offers Cassandra Stone Dresses at Affordable Prices

Blue Springs, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- Net Fashion Avenue, a leading fashion retail store, offers Cassandra Stone dresses at affordable prices. The dresses in the collection are amazing and have been priced at the lowest from what other stores offers. The prices are lowest as the store is in special tie up with the designers which make them to offer them.



A representative from the store said,” Cassandra Stone's collection of dresses this season has serious eye- popping power! Brilliant color and design covers all the dresses in the 2011- 2012 Cassandra Stone collection. Pageant dresses for girls, cocktail dresses and homecoming dresses are available in this year's collection. The ladies collection of dresses this season will show off your curves in straight- cut style. Girls pageant dresses have the “princess- look" your little girl wants! Fly high with these stunning dresses from the Cassandra Stone collection.”



“It’s important to find the perfect dress that both complements your personality and suits the type of event you are going to attend. These dresses offer the confident and style to the users.” he further added. The store also offers free shipping of all their dresses to all over USA on purchase of more than $200 and complimentary Un Bra is also delivered over the purchase of $400.



Netfashionavenue.com is known for providing the collection from world’s leading designers like Jovani and Sherri Hill, NetFashionAvenue.com has ensured the brilliance in quality of all its elegantly designed gowns. Many of the customers, who have bought from the online fashion store, were satisfied about the price and quality of all the designer gowns, prom dresses etc. as suggested by their netfashioavenue.com reviews. The store also offers fashion accessories such shoes etc.



About Net Fashion Avenue

Being the only online store to display the largest panoramic display of elegant dresses, they offer their customers with the most glamorous dresses which are designed by the designers like Adian Mattox, Allure, Barry Jay and many more ace designers. They are always proactive to serve customers in their selection for the perfect dress for their wedding event, prom, homecoming, red carpet appearance, pageant competition or that special evening.



To know more visit http://www.netfashionavenue.com/