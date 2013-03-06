Net Fashion Avenue Offers Live Chat Services

Blue Springs, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- Netfashionavenue.com, one of the most renowned online fashion stores, is now providing customers with friendly live chat services on various social networking sites for effective query handling. Along with live chat services, the online fashion store also shares its recently launched dresses and accessories on its Netfashionavenue Facebook and Twitter page along with a Word Press blog.



NetFashionAvenue.com aims to strike the right chord with its valuable customers by providing them with 24/7 customer support services along with a wide range of world-class products. A representative of the company elaborates it by stating, “With years of experience, NetFashionAvenue is ready to serve you with kindness, ease, and most importantly, knowledge. At NetFashionAvenue we believe in satisfying our customers and making the most of your special occasion with anything and everything from designer prom dresses to designer cocktail dresses, and even designer wedding dresses”.



He continues and concludes, “Events that call for something extraordinary cannot be quenched with a "plain Jane" look. You need something that will transform you into the center of attention—and that is what our business accomplishes for you. It is not about quantity for us; it is about quality”.



Beside its services, Net Fashion Avenue offers dresses from the top brands like Jovani, Mac Duggal, Terani, Mignon, Scala and many more. The Netfashionavenue reviews reveal satisfaction among customers over the services and quality of the dresses and other accessories.



The online store ensures that the prices of the dresses one will find at this store are much affordable than the ones found at other stores. Customers can also find a variety of shoes at the store which will help them to complete the outfit they wear.



About the Store:

Being the only online store to display the largest panoramic display of elegant dresses, www.netfashionavenue.com offers its customers with the most glamorous dresses which are designed by the designers like Adian Mattox, Allure, Barry Jay and many more ace designers. It is always proactive to serve customers in its selection for the perfect dress for their wedding event, prom, homecoming, red carpet appearance, pageant competition or that special evening.



For more information, please visit http://www.netfashionavenue.com