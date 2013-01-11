Net Fashion Avenue Receives Another Award for Best Customer Services

Blue Springs, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- NetFashionAvenue.com, a leading online fashion store, recently received an award from Jovani in the category of “Best Customer Service”. In past, the online store had also received accolades and awards for “Excellence in Prom 2010” and the “2012 Outstanding Website Award” from Jovani.



The key behind the best customer service award is rumored to be the recent expansion of the Net Fashion Avenue’s social network services. With over 591K fans, Net Fashion Avenue Facebook page and over 1200 followers on Twitter, the store has been sharing the latest fashion trends and providing its customers a platform for feedback to ensure better services.



Not just social network, the store has also gone live with its 24/7 customer care helpline to ensure an ‘always there for you’ service. The store’s thoughtful and attainable facilities have ensured a high-end trust and huge satisfaction from customers all over the world.



The fashion store has also been providing the best quality fashion clothes under its various lines of prom, pageant, cocktail, homecoming and wedding dresses, among many others. Known to serve outstanding quality designs by the leading designers, several NetFashionAvenue.com reviews have been between very good to excellent, proving their liability to receive the “Best Customer Service” award.



Before going online, NetFashionAvenue.com was a retail store located in Kansas City. The renowned retail store, with its award winning website, proves to be the effective tool for providing the most reliable services. Been in business for nine years, the store went online with much more innovative services for its customers. Is NetFashionAvenue.com reliable, yet it is as much as its retail store is.



About NetfashionAvenue.com

Being the only online store to display the largest panoramic display of elegant dresses, they offer their customers with the most glamorous dresses which are designed by the designers like Adian Mattox, Allure, Barry Jay and many more ace designers. They are always proactive to serve customers in their selection for the perfect dress for their wedding event, prom, homecoming, red carpet appearance, pageant competition or that special evening.



To know more visit http://www.netfashionavenue.com/