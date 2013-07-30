Net Momentum Offers Their 'Online Roadmap' Blueprint for Free to Australian Firms During the Month of August 2013 - Valued at $495

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Net Momentum general manager, Caleb Marshall, announced that the firm is offering Australian businesses the opportunity to experience its “Online Roadmap Blueprint” for free during the month of August 2013. The blueprint details the best avenues for online marketing success that will deliver the highest return on investment.



“We are excited to be offering this service free of charge to Australian businesses this August,” said Marshall. “Too often we see businesses that don’t tie their online marketing strategies together to fit one ideal strategic plan. This tends to dilute their online marketing performance across a number of different strategies that are often less than optimized.”



The Online Roadmap Blueprint is specifically designed and customized toward the client’s industry and core business. The service is valued at $495 and includes a competitor analysis, investigation and breakdown of the ideal online marketing channels available, and a coordinated strategic plan that ties the blueprint together.



Net Momentum, an SEO specialty firm in Sydney, offers personalized, end-to-end strategic online marketing solutions. Online marketing packages are flexible and tailored to accommodate the individual needs of clients. The firm’s services are designed to increase sales and build stronger customer relationships that endure.



Ninety-seven percent of consumers conduct online research before making a purchase. Net Momentum online and Web marketing services helps build brands and increases visibility to generate more sales and subscribers. Multiple strategies are employed, including search engine marketing, social media and email. Clients can avail themselves of content creation, Web design and development, and search engine optimization, along with domain hosting and registration.



The free offer of Net Momentum’s Online Roadmap Blueprint during August 2013 provides business owners with an opportunity to learn how to obtain the greatest return on their investment utilizing a customized package of online techniques and strategies. The one-stop resource for online marketing helps businesses boosts sales, acquire targeted consumers and create long-term customer loyalty.



About Net Momentum

Established in 2010, Net Momentum is a one-stop SEO and online marketing firm located in Sydney, Australia. The company offers personalized marketing packages that are tailored to meet the needs of clients and in a wide variety of industries. Services are specially designed to increase client visibility, build brands and create long-term relationships with consumers.



