Net-Results Adds Social Posting Ability in Leading Marketing Automation Platform

Golden, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Net-Results, the leader in marketing automation software for next-generation marketers and agencies, announced today that it has released the first phase of its social marketing automation strategy with the availability of Socialize, a tool to publish and schedule posts to Facebook and Twitter accounts in the platform.



"Social media is massive in any inbound marketing strategy today. Our customers understand that automated, scheduled social postings can increase customer engagement,”said Marc Van de perre, Managing Partner for Interface Marketing, a European marketing agency focused on customer value management. “With content that is relevant and valuable to their prospects, they can then control the timing of these postings to match preferences, schedules and time zones. We find it is an optimum way for the flow of the conversation, while learning exactly which times are producing the best results."



Following this initial release of Socialize, the next phase will add LinkedIn posting capability as well as advanced analytics to monitor social campaign success. These additional phases will take place later this quarter as well as next.



Matt Filios, President of Net-Results explains: “We understand how important social platforms have become as both inbound strategy tools and methods to build brand awareness as well as connection with customers. Giving our users the ability to utilize their social platforms in Net-Results allows them to expand their marketing reach far beyond the inbox”.



Socialize is free to all Net-Results customers as part of their standard subscription.



About Net-Results

Net-Results helps companies increase sales efficiency and revenue growth with powerful software solutions for marketing and sales. Net-Results delivers a fully-featured lead management platform for organizations and agency partners that provides deeper prospect and customer data analysis. This allows sales and marketing teams to uncover hidden opportunities, accurately identify sales-ready leads, and deliver powerful, targeted, messaging to potential customers at the right time. For more information on their leading marketing automation platform please visit http://www.net-results.com.



Contact:

For information or questions, please contact Frank McSwain at Net-Results. +1 303-771-2552 or fmcswainjr@net-results.com.

http://www.net-results.com