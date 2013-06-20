Net-Results Announces Mobile Marketing Automation for iOS

Golden, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- Net-Results, the leader in marketing automation software for next-generation marketers and agencies, today announced the release of Net-Results Mobile Marketing Automation for iOS. Net-Results Mobile for iOS allows users to instantly view real-time activity data for visitors, prospects and customers from any iOS device. Net-Results Mobile for iOS gives sales reps instant access to valuable prospect information for assigned leads, and provides marketers deeps prospect data at their fingertips. Using Net-Results Mobile for iOS, users have immediate access to prospect lead score, activity stream and web page views to enable them to instantly follow up with their leads any time from their mobile iOS.



“Having mobile access to Net-Results’ platform is a game-changer for us,” said Andrew Hunt, CEO of Inbound Sales Network, “Speed is a critical component to lead conversion, and having that real-time information of leads engaged with our brand is exactly what my sales team needs. Those that follow up first win the business 70% of the time, and with Net-Results Mobile my team can always be on top of activity”.



Net-Results Mobile allows users to:



- View real-time activity data for visitors, prospects and customers

- Access Prospect lead score, page view history, email opens, clicks and other engagement activities

- Call or email prospects with a simple touch



Net-Results Mobile for iOS is included with a subscription to the Net-Results’ Marketing Automation Platform, the most powerful segment-driven system in the marketplace. Net-Results provides extraordinary lead generation tools, advanced analytics, best-in-class deep segmentation, lead nurturing capabilities, prospect scoring, progressive profiling and landing page builder capabilities among other tools to dramatically improve your revenue generating efforts.



Net-Results Mobile for iOS is available for download in the App Store here. The application is free for all Net-Results users, Powered by Net-Results© users, and all Net-Results White Label Partners and their users.



About Net-Results

Net-Results helps companies increase sales efficiency and revenue growth with powerful software solutions for marketing and sales. Net-Results delivers a real-time lead management solution for organizations and provides deeper data analysis than any other marketing automation platform. This allows sales and marketing teams to uncover hidden opportunities, accurately identify decision-makers, and deliver powerful, targeted, real-time messaging and offers to potential customers.



Contact:

For more information or questions, please visit www.Net-Results.com/mobile or contact Frank McSwain at Net-Results. +1 303-771-2552