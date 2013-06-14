Net-Results Integrates Ion Interactive Solution with Its Leading Marketing Automation Platform

Golden, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Net-Results, the leader in marketing automation software for next-generation marketers and agencies, announced today that it has developed native integration capability with ion interactive and their leading “LiveBall” landing page solution. The integration enables seamless integration capabilities with ion’s landing page and form builder solution, creating an easy transition for Net-Results users. Forms and landing pages that have previously been created using Liveball can now quickly and easily be converted into segmentable prospect information and used in Net-Results’ data driven lead management platform.



"Combining the power of Net-Results' deep-segmenting marketing automation platform with LiveBall’s landing page conversion data, we are able to provide deeper engagement and personalization with our prospects and customers", said Nigel Maine, European Head of Marketing for Finpoint.



Net-Results is firmly committed to third-party tools working with the platform as evidenced by their native integration with tools such as SugarCRM, Salesforce.com, Microsoft Dynamics CRM, SalesLogix, Google AdWords, Citrix GoToWebinar, and a host of others. With its advanced analytics, best-in-class deep segmentation, and lead management capabilities, Net-Results provides the tools sales and marketing need to drive greater prospect awareness, and in turn more revenue.



Net-Results’ segment-driven platform creates the easiest and most effective path for companies to move prospective customers to paying clients. As Matt Filios, President of Net-Results explains: “We were happy to spearhead the development of this native integration between ion’s Liveball and our platform. Our customers and agency partners rely upon us for forward thinking solutions and innovative integration with complementary tools. We are constantly working with them to provide the best solution necessary to grow their revenue.”



The integration with ion is free to Net-Results customers as part of their subscription.



About ion

Ion’s software and services enable agile creation and optimization of digital content experiences. The efficacy of these experiences exceeds industry averages by 3x. Hundreds of global brands like Dell, DHL, and Western Union entrust their web and mobile marketing performance to ion’s agile technology and services. For more information on how ion delivers more agility, more branding and more revenue, visit ioninteractive.com.



About Net-Results

Net-Results helps companies increase sales efficiency and revenue growth with powerful software solutions for marketing and sales. Net-Results delivers a fully featured lead management platform for organizations and agency partners that provides deeper prospect and customer data analysis. This allows sales and marketing teams to uncover hidden opportunities, accurately identify sales-ready leads, and deliver powerful, targeted, messaging to potential customers at the right time. For more information on the leading marketing automation platform please visit http://www.net-results.com.



Contact:

For information or questions, please contact Frank McSwain at Net-Results. +1 303-771-2552 or fmcswainjr@net-results.com.