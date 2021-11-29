.NET Tech Community Forums Aid Progress and Developments

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2021 -- Progress and keeping up with the latest developments are vital to those in development engineering jobs, as well as organizations looking to expand and grow in the tech world. A new community launched by Microsoft could be vital to collaboration and progress across the tech sector. The .NET Tech Community Forums are designed for all .NET developer topics and chats - users can create chats and collaborations around any subject that interests them. Updates are then received on a regular basis via the user's homepage or via email or RSS feeds. The forums are also part of the wider Microsoft tech community, which means there are access benefits too when it comes to certain product and topic community hubs. The .NET Tech Community Forums represent a key commitment to collaboration and information sharing and a vital resource for those who are looking to make progress in development engineering jobs.



Glocomms was set up in 2013 and provides specialist support to organizations and individuals across the USA, from New York, to Chicago, Boston to Dallas, as well as Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. As well as development engineering jobs, the firm's expertise expands to many other diverse fields in the tech industry, including enterprise solutions, data & analytics, cyber security and cloud & infrastructure. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions is used to deliver on hiring goals for a broad spectrum of business. This includes agile and innovative start-ups as well as very visible global brands. Glocomms has built up a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals over years as well as a sophisticated network of contacts with many different employers. It is the obvious go-to partner for organizations keen to hire for resilience and talented people looking to take a career-defining next step.



Talent drives growth - this is something that Glocomms has prioritized within the building of its own internal team. Consultants at the firm are trained consistently to build skills and confidence and all work with best-in-class technology and strategies. This diverse, skilled team enabled the firm to adapt and introduce more flexibility in the past year, supporting clients and candidates through the challenges of the pandemic. In addition to broad nationwide coverage in the USA, Glocomms is also part of a 1,000+ strong international workforce and the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. There are many different roles available via Glocomms today, including Senior Cloud Security Engineer, Senior Cloud Security Architect and Firewall Management Analyst.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at Glocomms. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more information about Development engineering jobs visit https://www.glocomms.com.



About Glocomms USA

Glocomms USA goes above and beyond when it comes to recruitment for the tech sector. Whether it's issues of diversity or ensuring that clients and candidates remain up to date with the latest news that could affect the recruitment process, the firm is committed to being exceptional at every turn.