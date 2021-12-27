Net-Zero Pledges for Investment Portfolios by 2050

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2021 -- Last month's COP26 triggered a wave of eco-driven decision making across the banking and financial services industry. In particular, there were a whole range of asset managers making pledges to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions for their investment portfolios by 2050. This includes most of the largest institutional asset managers in Europe. Only a few of these asset managers have revealed an interim net-zero target for 2030, a much closer deadline, but those that have are choosing to set relative rather than absolute targets (for example reducing carbon footprint by 50% compared to 2015). Most asset managers have signed the Net Zero Asset Manager Initiative (NZAMI), which gives them until next year to formulate such targets. The Net Zero Asset Manager Initiative has been a major driver in pushing the industry towards greater eco commitments. It now has 220 signatories with a combined total of EUR50 trillion assets under management.



Established in 2004, Selby Jennings is a leading specialist in hiring for banking and financial services and well established as expert asset management recruiters. The team at Selby Jennings are well known as asset management recruiters and also have expertise in many other different areas of the industry, including corporate and investment banking, risk management, quantitative research and trading, financial technology and legal and compliance. With a selection of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, the firm is able to create options for hiring needs of all types. Over the years Selby Jennings has built up a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and established connections with employers across the industry. These resources provide the firm with many different ways to support enterprises across banking and financial services, from agile start-ups to well established brands. The team are also ideal asset management recruiters for individuals keen to take a career-defining next step.



As asset management recruiters with an extensive nationwide reach, Selby Jennings has a presence in most major hubs across the UK, including Manchester, Birmingham and London. This national strength is combined with international networks as the UK team is part of a 1,000+ strong international workforce and the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Even as the firm has faced the most challenging moments of the pandemic during the past year the strength of the team has ensured that Selby Jennings can continue to deliver. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies to keep standards high. There are many different roles available via the firm today including Private Debt Associate, Lead Data Manager, Fixed Income Sales Associate and Head of Institutional Sales [Real Estate].



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates" commented Matt Nicholson, Managing Director at Selby Jennings Europe. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.