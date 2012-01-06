NetAdmins Becomes Member of the Saint John Board of Trade in New Brunswick

Saint John, NB -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2012 -- For Managed Services Providers (MSPs), becoming a member of a trade association can offer many benefits starting with opportunities for networking, leadership opportunities, educational offerings and even professional discounts. That is why the Saint John Board of Trade was so appealing to Peter Smith, President/Senior IT Architect, at NetAdmins.



The Saint John Board of Trade is committed to making sure there is a productive economic environment for business in Saint John. In their endeavours to accomplish this, they provide encouragement, assistance and guidance for established enterprises, as well as those seeking to become established in business.



Just within a month's time, NetAdmins became a brand new member of the Board. "The top reasons that we became a member was for our organization to increase our marketing and visibility while gaining increased networking opportunities ," said Mr. Smith. "In addition, we have a chance to make a difference by adding our voice when it pertains to the economic development of our community."



NetAdmins has been providing enterprise-class Information Technology (IT) services to small and mid-sized companies in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island (PEI). They have customized their own à la carte offerings, in addition to managed IT services that include managed services, web hosting, VoIP, security audits, plus much more.



NetAdmins can take any IT project and execute it with accuracy, dependability, and with Microsoft Certified partner resources. The whole process starts with one of the IT professional specialists sitting down with an executive member of a client's organization and evaluating the existing IT infrastructure that is in place. From there, the specialist can provide the client with technology roadmapping that will walk the organization from point A to point B and onward to ultimate success.



About NetAdmins

Since 2007 NetAdmins has maintained a philosophy of putting its clients first when it comes to managed services and support. Partnering with NetAdmins is like having an entire IT support department at your disposal, whenever you need it. With a range of services including IP telephony (VoIP), email and web hosting, data backups, paperless document management, security audits and 24-hour IT helpdesk, New Brunswick businesses can count on us as their only stop for business IT solutions.



