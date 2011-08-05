Saint John Computer Firm Serves Needs Of Atlantic Canada Business Community

Saint John, NB -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2011 -- New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island (PEI) now have a leading IT support provider that can manage every part of a Small to Medium-sized Business's (SMBs) IT; now business owners no longer have to fret over technology issues.



NetAdmins Enterprise IT solutions for small/midsize business -- at an affordable price. Business owners will appreciate having the convenience of an entire IT support department at their beck and call whenever they need it. With a range of services including IP telephony (VoIP), email and web hosting, data backups, paperless document management, security audits and 24-hour IT helpdesk, New Brunswick businesses can practice one-stop IT support shopping and no longer have to try to figure out the solutions to problematic issues themselves.



As a Managed Service Provider, NetAdmins believes a computer technician must be competent and be able to answer any IT question a client might have. Therefore, the company will only send out experienced IT support engineers. In addition, their training programs is such that when training new computer technicians, a seasoned pro will always be right there along with the trainee during tech support visits in order to ensure timely service without a client having to pay for inexperience.



NetAdmins can take care of large scale projects and even scale down to supporting desktops and printers, as well as IT support for complex wireless networks for hotels and manufacturing organizations. The company's major focus is on virtualizations, specifically hypervisor-based virtualization systems Microsoft Hyper-V and VMware. Add to that, NetAdmins offers two levels of security testing that ensures that a client's network will receive always-on network protection.



Established in 2007, NetAdmins makes enterprise-class IT services available to small and mid-sized companies in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island (PEI). President, Peter Smith built up his expertise over a 22-year history of IT expertise with knowledge gained from everything from hands-on hardware repairs to architecting communications solutions for massive international companies. NetAdmins was born out of Mr. Smith's desire to return to helping people and making a noticeable impact on how small businesses operate day-to-day.



About NetAdmins

