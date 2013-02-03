atOnePlace.com and theBuyerPower.com Acquired by NetAmbit

Noida, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2013 -- NetAmbit, one of India's leading Financial Services Distribution Company is all set to expand its horizons in Indian Real Estate space with the acquisition of atOnePlace.com & theBuyerPower.com, leading real estate portal(s) for Indian properties and property group deals.



With this acquisition NetAmbit, which has already established itself as the largest and most respected Financial Services provider will be able to expand its internet enabled model for fulfillment of real estate leads.



Commenting on this deal, Mr. Girish Batra, CMD, NetAmbit said, “We are delighted with this acquisition of atOnePlace.com and theBuyerPower.com; this acquisition will help NetAmbit in expanding its internet enabled model of real estate sales and help grow our property solutions division by providing customers with an unbiased and dispassionate advice on real estate products. We hope to redefine the online property services by establishing a new paradigm in transparency, product offerings and customer service.”



“The synergies between the companies were endless. Our technology & platform will help NetAmbit build its lead in the Indian Real Estate industry as an end-to-end solutions provider of financial & investment products. We are delighted to be a part of the NetAmbit platform, which would help our customers with even better product range & customer service under the broader umbrella of NetAmbit” said Gunjan Garg, founder & CEO of atOnePlace.com & theBuyerPower.com.



Ravi Narayan, MD, Mentor Square, a unique platform that closely monitors the Indian internet space commented “It is good to see how real estate transactions are opening up to e-commerce platforms and not held tightly by local knowledge-holders” on the acquisition.



About NetAmbit

NetAmbit is India's most respected Financial Services Distribution company. It has a highly profitable business model with several strong distribution channels retailing a range of different products. With over 3500 workstations, 800 field agents, 34 branches and hundreds of business associates, NetAmbit caters to the largest section of population in India as compared to any other Financial Services Distribution company.



About atOnePlace.com

atOnePlace™ is an online Indian Real Estate market-place built to bridge the Information, Trust and Service level expectations of an average customer with Indian Real Estate. atOnePlace.com™ provides solutions to home seeker who is looking to invest in the emerging Real Estate Opportunities eliminating asymmetries of information and minimizing transaction inefficiencies. atOnePlace.com™ empowers REALTORS® and Loan Agents to expand their product portfolio with Indian Properties. atOnePlace.com™ offers different marketing solutions to developers with legit properties. atOnePlace.com™ currently has offices at USA & India.



About theBuyerPower.com

theBuyerPower is an online group deals platform for Indian Real Estate which maximizes savings and minimizes the property search process to assist the homeowner with the right match for his needs.