Netcom PaySystem's New Quickbooks Plug-in Is the Result of Efforts with eProcessing Network

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Netcom PaySystem, a well-known provider in the merchant payment service industry, recently unveiled its latest plug-in: the ePN PlugIn for Quickbooks. The newest plugin, which was created in conjunction with eProcessing Network, gives merchants the ability to attend to credit card, debit card, and check transactions directly through Quickbooks, one of the accounting industry’s leading software.



The ePN PlugIn, which is compatible with QuickBooks (R) Pro, QuickBooks (R) Premier and QuickBooks (R) Enterprise Solutions 2008 – 2014, offers the user many useful features. According to Netcom PaySystem, merchants can take advantage of processing transactions and applying payments to open invoices in one easy step. This can save time and money by avoiding double entry in addition to reducing the amount of accounting errors.



“Whether you process customer payments face-to-face or through invoices, the Accounting Plug-in for use with QuickBooks provides you with the tools and support to make the sale,” noted an article on the mCommerce company’s website.



For over 27 years, Netcom PaySystem has provided its customers with some of the most-in depth and comprehensive Payment Processing solutions in the industry. Netcom PaySystem works tirelessly to bring its customers simple and fair marketing programs that give their businesses an advantage. The company’s dedication to providing outstanding customer service and support to its clients has made it a leader in the electronic payment solutions field.



“The first inkling that this ISO has a decidedly personal slant on customer relations comes when the client calls the company's location in Roswell, GA, and a live operator greets them,” stated a representative of the company. “It is a pleasant departure from working their way through the gauntlet many corporate automated phone systems have become.”



Individuals interested in learning more about Netcom PaySystem and its new EPN PlugIn for Quickbooks can visit the company’s website for more information. Customers can also subscribe to Netcom PaySystem Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube accounts for frequent updates from the company.



About Netcom PaySystem

Netcom PaySystem prides itself on being as eager to practice good, old-fashioned customer care as it is to pioneer new products. Netcom PaySystem is proud to provide the most up to date and innovative product such as m-Commerce Mobile Solutions, and Virtual Terminal solutions. In addition, the company offers the merchant access to POS Systems, ACH Check Services, Check Guarantee, Recurring Billing, Check21, BOC, Credit and Debit Card Processing, Gift and Loyalty Cards, and Merchant Working Capital. To better serve their merchants, Netcom PaySystem has offices located in Roswell, GA; Columbus, Ohio; Covington, LA; and Biloxi, MS. Consequently, Netcom PaySystem’s attrition rate is one of the lowest, if not the lowest in the industry. Netcom PaySystem can proudly boast that that only two to four percent of its clients ever leaves the company, and out of that; close to 50% return within the first year. For more information, please visit http://netcompaysystem.com