NETCOMP Solutions Now Offers No Charge Onsite IT Network Audits

Brisbane, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- NETCOMP Solutions, the Brisbane, Australia-based IT support specialists for small business, is pleased to announce the availability of free onsite IT audits. As a part of the no charge audit and consultation, the NETCOMP server Brisbane experts will assess a businesses' network configuration, security, workstations, servers, and back up systems as well as hardware and software to see if any upgrades or improvements are needed. If any parts of the network are found lacking or un-secure, NETCOMP will make recommendations for the best solutions.



A free NETCOMP IT audit includes the following services:



* Onsite consultation to evaluate network and data infrastructure

* Proactive network security analysis including firewall assessment

* Virus scanning and protection evaluation

* Email malware and spam assessment to stop junk mail and aggressive malware

* Backup system assessment to protect against data loss

* Power protection systems assessment to protect in times of power failure

* Disaster prevention plan inspection

* Internet speed check to review current connection

* Software inspection to ensure all service, upgrades and security patches are up to date

* Remote access and VPN services inspection



Providing network IT, server back up, and NETCOMP PC repair, the firm's IT services are remote, simple and secure. NETCOMP is committed to providing IT solutions to its clients that increase productivity, provide reliable support and allow a company's staff to focus on their biggest task at hand—growing the business. The firm is so confident that companies will benefit from its services that they will manage a client's network for 30 days for free.



According to an article on the NETCOMP website, "When it comes to your business, computer networking must be handled by experienced and certified professionals. That is why NETCOMP offers expert Brisbane network setup and redesign services."



About NETCOMP Solutions

Established in 2002, NETCOMP Solutions offers server service for small business in Brisbane. Located conveniently in Fortitude Valley on the outskirts of Brisbane CBD, the firm specialises in various Microsoft servers, maintaining Microsoft Exchange mail servers, Hyper-V virtualising servers and Windows server 2008 R2 as well as the latest Windows Server 2012. NETCOMP has successfully implemented remote desktop services (terminal servers) for clients who have offices in different states and countries. For more information, visit http://www.netcomp.com.au.