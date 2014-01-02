Netcumulate.com Offers a Personal Homepage with a Number of Features

Stockholm, Sweden -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- Netcumulate.com proudly announces that they are the best iGoogle alternative. They say that people can see everything that is important to them as soon as they open their browser with the help of the personal home page they are making available. Those who opt for this home page can see the RSS feeds of their favorite blogs, the new emails that have landed into their inbox, the important notes for themselves, bookmarks and a host of other things asserts Netcumulate.com.



This means people can have everything on their finger tips just by glancing at the first page once they go on line and open their browser claims Netcumulate.com. This helps them to be more focused on those things that are very important to them, they say. So, they urge people to set Netcumulate To their Start Page.



RSS Reader



Netcumulate.com adds that people can see all their RSS feed on the Netcumulate's RSS feed reader so that they can add their favorite sites and get updates also without any interruptions. They can add as many feed widgets as they like, they point out.



Creating Notes For Self



For those people who plan their work and work their plan, Netcumulate.com says that they have made some good provision. They assert that these people can make notes and see everything at a glance so that they will not forget anything. They can create and manage as many notes as possible on a single Start Page.



Email Reader



Those who opt for this home page can click on the emails that land into their inbox directly so that they can read them from the Start Page itself, points out Netcumulate.com. They add that people can choose to have two different email widgets, that are very easy to manage and configure, for seeing their emails from the different accounts they have.



Managing Bookmarks



Netcumulate.com continues to add that it is now easy for people to manage their bookmarks with their bookmarking widget. These people can add their favorite website URL and see the bookmarks at a glance, they say. They further say that people can add as many bookmarks as they like.



Time, Calendar And Weather Updates

Netcumulate.com further states that people can check the time and view the calender from anywhere with the help of this homepage. They can get updates about their local weather conditions and also the forecasts for the next seven days, they add. Users can add any location they want for having these weather updates.



Netcumulate.com says that they consider themselves as the best iGoogle alternative because the personal home page they offer is easy to configure. They further add that irrespective of the device people use, they can access Netcumulate.com. They can access it from anywhere also.



About Netcumulate.com

Netcumulate.com offers a homepage that can be the best alternative to iGoogle and they make available several attractive and unique features on this homepage.



For Media Contact:

Contact Name: Kawa Onati

Address:

Ekedalsvagen 11 E

177 59 Jarfalla

Sweden

URL: www.netcumulate.com

Email: info@netcumulate.com

Video: www.youtube.com/watch?v=mEfBUH-WjP0