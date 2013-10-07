Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of NetEase.com, Inc. - Company Capsule market report to its offering

Synopsis

"NetEase.com, Inc. - Company Capsule" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, financial ratios, key competitors, financial analysis, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "NetEase.com, Inc."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Identifies crucial company information about "NetEase.com, Inc." along with major products and services for business intelligence requirements.

- Provides key ratios on company's financial performance.

- Identifies key employees to assist with key business decisions.

- Provides annual and interim financial ratios.



ReasonsToBuy

- Enhance your understanding of "NetEase.com, Inc."

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding customers' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

- Qualify prospective partners, affiliates or suppliers.

- Acquire up-to-date company information and an understanding of the company's financial health.



Key Highlights

NetEase.com, Inc. (NetEase) is an internet technology company based in China. The company develops applications, services and other technologies. Its products and services include online games, in-house development games, internet protocol and wireless value-added services businesses. NetEase provides games including Fantasy Westward Journey, Westward Journey Online II, Westward Journey Online III, Tianxia III, Heroes of Tang Dynasty, Datang, Ghost, Soul of the Fighter, Kung Fu Master, and Blizzard Entertainment games like World of Warcraft and StarCraft II. The company also collects news content on world events, sports, science and technology, financial markets, and entertainment including cartoons, games, astrology and jokes. NetEase is headquartered in Beijing, China.



Companies Mentioned



NetEase.com, Inc.



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