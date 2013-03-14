NetFashionAvenue Announces Availability of Recent Tony Bowls Collection at Its Store

Blue Springs, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- NetFashionAvenue announced the availability of the recent elegant collection of Tony Bowls dresses at the store. The Tony Bowls dresses are available in vivid colors and alluring designs. Tony Bowls dresses are unique, and make quite a statement. Billowing hemlines, bold colors, and plunging necklines empower women to feel their sexiest.



Dresses Tony Bowls designs for this collection carry a distinct flare for the woman who is not looking to blend in with the background or remain a wall flower all evening. Talking about Tony Bowls dresses, a representative of the store stated, “The Tony Bowls collection is perfect for those of you ladies with stunning taste in designer wear. Tony Bowls is a popular designer and creates works of art in his gowns. These stellar Tony Bowls dresses have bold color, unique cuts of fabric, and beautiful design”.



He further said, “Choose which dresses by Tony Bowls fits you best for whatever occasion you are attending. You will be able to show off your shape in one of these gowns or go with something that will cover any unwanted bumps. Either way, you will go to your event feeling sexy and turning every head”.



Customers can get idea of the wide ranges of designer collections available at the store of NetFashionAvenue from its social media channels like NetFashionAvenue Facebook and Twitter. They can also go through the Netfashionavenue.com reviews to find information on the dresses and footwear.



Many well-known brands like Tiffany Designs, Tarik Ediz, BG Haute, Feriani, Johnathan Kayne, Mon Cheri, Mac Duggal and many more, etc. too are available at the online store. The store is known for providing the best prom dresses, but apart from that, it also offers dresses like cocktail dress, evening dress, formal dress, pageant dress, homecoming dress and many to name.



About NetFashionAvenue

Being the only online store to display the largest panoramic display of elegant dresses, www.netfashionavenue.com offers its customers with the most glamorous dresses which are designed by the designers like Adian Mattox, Allure, Barry Jay and many more ace designers. It is always proactive to serve customers in its selection for the perfect dress for their wedding event, prom, homecoming, red carpet appearance, pageant competition or that special evening.



For more information, please visit http://www.netfashionavenue.com