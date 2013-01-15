NetFashionAvenue Awarded for Best Customer Service from Jovani House

Blue Springs, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- NetFashionAvenue, an innovative online fashion retailer, recently received another award from Jovani house for "Best customer service." It has also received an award for "Excellence in Prom 2010" and the "2011 Outstanding Website Award" from Jovani, a highly recognized designer dress line.



Jovani offers a diverse selection of designer cocktail dresses, celebrity dresses, pageant gowns, designer evening dresses and designer prom dresses, etc. amongst others to customers. It also sells an extensive line of formal prom dress selections. On being awarded by Jovani house, the spokesperson of NetFashionAvenue was quoted saying, “We appreciate this prestigious award and we are getting ready for a strong Prom 2013 season.”



He further said, “To continue our outstanding customer service we have stocked our store and warehouse with thousands dresses on hangers, ready to ship. We also have a wide variety of party dresses and homecoming dresses. Our mission is not to demoralize our competitors as some have; our mission is to work in a free-market economy and provide the absolute best service so that you will want to shop nowhere else but NetFashionAvenue. We strive for a wide variety of customers and thrive on excellent feedback received from satisfied individuals. “



NetFashionAvenue.com has also recently redesigned its website to make the online shopping experience more user-friendly for its customers. Their business has provided services to many customers both domestically and internationally and their most visited lines are prom, pageant, one shoulder dresses, homecoming, cocktail dresses, and wedding dresses, etc. amongst others.



About NetFashionAvenue.com

NetFashionAvenue.com, based in Blue Springs, Missouri, is an authorized retailer for many of the top brands in the world of fashion including Jovani, Sherri Hill, Allure, Alyce Designs, Bari Jay, Blush, Jasz Couture, Mac Duggal, Scala, Tarik Ediz, Terani Couture, Tony Bowls, and many more. NetFashionAvenue is a competitor with other highly recognized online sellers of prom dresses, cocktail dresses, homecoming dresses, and many others, working its way to the top.



To learn more visit http://www.netfashionavenue.com/

Contact Address:

Net Fashion Avenue

706 N 7 Highway, Suite D

Blue Springs, MO

64014

USA

Ph.: 800-441-6421