NetFashionAvenue Comes Up with Montage by Mon Cheri at the Cheapest Prices

Blue Springs, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- NetFashionAvenue, one of the leading online stores is offering an exclusive collection of montage dress from the house of Mon Cheri at the cheapest prices. This fabulous dress is available in garnet color and in different sizes.



This unique dress includes two-piece strapless silk essence suit, strapless mock two-piece sheath with curved neckline, bodice features visible boning and waistband with center bow, center back slit, matching bolero jacket with cuffed three-quarter length sleeves and high neck collar adorned with hand-crafted flower.



Talking about the Mon Cheri dresses, a representative of the store said, “This season, Mon Cheri dresses include ball gown styles and evening dress aesthetics all mixed in one. Stunning deep hues are used to give a dark and seductive look to your evening. Popular this season with Mon Cheri evening dresses are off-the-shoulder sleeves, and some gowns have bolero jackets to give added eye-appeal”.



“These gowns will be perfect to sway on the dance floor or for a grand evening gala. You’ll be adorned with tasteful style, yet still feel sexy and turn heads when you wear one of Mon Cheri’s gowns to your next event,” he stated further.



Customers can also go through the NetFashionAvenue reviews as well as its social media pages to find out prom dresses, evening dresses, formal dresses and also various other collections. It also helps the customers to get rid of the question 'is netfashionavenue.com reliable'. The company sells dresses from celebrated designers that are ideal for all occasion. These are suitable for social gathering, marriage parties, prom parties, bachelorette parties or any other for that matter.



About netfashionavenue.com

Being the only online store to display the largest panoramic display of elegant dresses, www.netfashionavenue.com offers its customers with the most glamorous dresses which are designed by the designers like Adian Mattox, Allure, Barry Jay and many more ace designers. It is always proactive to serve customers in its selection for the perfect dress for their wedding event, prom, homecoming, red carpet appearance, pageant competition or that special evening.



For more information, please visit http://www.netfashionavenue.com