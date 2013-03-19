NetFashionAvenue Introduces an Elegant Line of Sherri Hill Evening Dresses

Blue Springs, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- NetFashionAvenue, offering the best designer and prom dresses, has introduced an elegant line of Sherri Hill evening dresses. Sherri Hill evening dresses are have a romantic feel and are sure to be crowd pleasers. The stunning gowns are perfect for any event. Whether it is a black tie evening party or a formal fund raising party, these gowns are perfect evening wear for any occasion.



The 2013 Sherri Hill collection has a variety of beautiful pastel gowns as well as gowns in blush pink, springtime lilac and powder blue. These gowns are draped in tulle and organza, allowing a woman to float through a party and make graceful twirls and swirls in the dance floor. The collection has dresses in a variety of silhouettes, including ball gowns, mermaid and stunning straight down evening dresses. These gowns make every woman feel confident and beautiful.



Apart from offering Sherri Hill evening gowns, the online store also offers a gorgeous collection of Alyce Paris prom dresses and Jovani pageant dresses. As a premier authorized dealer for the Jovani brand, the online store offers a wide selection of elegant dresses by Jovani. Jovani dress lines are top-rated in the fashion world. These dresses give an elegant and feminine look to the wearer.



Alyce Paris prom dresses are vibrant and beautiful. The unique collection of Alyce Paris prom dresses is available in amazing colors and stunning designs. These prom dresses have the “southern belle” style with sleek, modern flair. A spokesperson states, “The new 2013 Alyce Paris dress collection is brilliant and beautiful! Many of Alyce Paris’ dresses have a sweetheart cut, which accentuates your bust area and gives your shoulders that feminine look. It is Alyce’s aim to bring you the dress you only fantasize about. Alyce Paris prom dresses, cocktail dresses, quinceañera dresses, evening dresses, and much, much more.”



About NetFashionAvenue

Net Fashion Avenue offers favorite, well-known designer gowns fit for weddings, prom, homecoming, cocktail events, red-carpet events, or any other special occasions. Netfashionavenue.com has provided services to customers both domestically and internationally. It is a highly recognized online seller for prom dresses, cocktail dresses and homecoming dresses to name a few. The renowned company has also received many awards and recognition for its exceptional customer service and providing the best dresses for special occasions. Its main aim is to provide excellent service to customers who have a precise and delicious taste in designer dresses.



To earn more visit http://www.netfashionavenue.com/