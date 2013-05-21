NetFashionAvenue Offers Tony Bowls Dresses at Affordable Prices

Blue Springs, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- NetFashionAvenue, a renowned fashion store for the most gorgeous dresses has come up with the outstanding Tony Bowls dress collections at the most reasonable prices. Customers can opt for any of the Tony Bowls dress and also enjoy free shipping on their purchase over $199.



Talking about the Tony Bowls Dresses, a representative of the store stated, “The Tony Bowls collection is perfect for those of you ladies with stunning taste in designer wear. Tony Bowls is a popular designer and creates works of art in his gowns. These stellar Tony Bowls dresses have bold colour, unique cuts of fabric, and beautiful design.”



He also said, ‘Tony Bowls dresses are unique, and make quite a statement. Billowing hemlines, bold colors, and plunging necklines empower women to feel their sexiest. Dresses Tony Bowls designs for this collection carry a distinct flare for the woman who isn’t looking to blend in with the background or remain a wall flower all evening.”



The store enables its customers to shop by events, shop by price and shop by designers. The famous brands associated with the store include Feriani, Jasz Couture, Tiffany Designs, Mac Duggal and many more. Customers can come across various types of dresses like prom dress, evening dress, mother of the bride dress, wedding wear and many more to name.



The store often comes up with attractive offers on its wide collections of dresses. Customers can also find the information about the recent offers provided by the store on its social media pages like NetFashionAvenue Facebook and Twitter.



About Net Fashion Avenue

Net Fashion Avenue offers favorite, well-known designer gowns fit for weddings, prom, homecoming, cocktail events, red-carpet events, or any other special occasions. Netfashionavenue.com has provided services to customers both domestically and internationally. It is a highly recognized online seller for prom dresses, cocktail dresses and homecoming dresses to name a few. The renowned company has also received many awards and recognition for its exceptional customer service and providing the best dresses for special occasions. Its main aim is to provide excellent service to customers who have a precise and delicious taste in designer dresses.



