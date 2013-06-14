Netfashionavenue.com Announces Availability of 2013 Collection of Blush Dresses

Blue Springs, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Netfashionavenue has recently announced the availability of its recent collection of Blush Dresses at its store. The Blush dresses are available in many vibrant colors and attractive designs. The Blush 2013 collections are ideal for various events like an evening party, a cocktail party, a red carpet event and of course a prom.



The recent selection of Blush dresses offered by Netfashionavenue.com come in different attractive yet soothing colors and the V-neck long, short and strapless dresses make women get a more appealing and feminine look. Customers will definitely find a blend of fun and elegance in all the 2013 collection of Blush dresses.



Talking about the designs of the 2013 Blush Dresses, a representative of the store stated, “Bold color and design will blow your mind this season with Blush prom gowns. Blush dresses are stylistically diverse, featuring countless colors, patterns, textures, and silhouettes—but always leaving a belle-of-the-ball impression. Be anything you want to be with this season’s stellar mix of styles with Blush. Be fabulous and sexy yet keep that classic look”.



The store is associated with renowned brands that include Morrell Maxie, Mac Duggal, Jovani, Faviana, Tony Bowls, Scala, Dave and Johnny, Tarik Ediz, Mon Cheri, etc. amongst others. The store is considered to be one of the best stores for women customers who are fond of various types of dresses. They can get the designer dresses at the cheapest price at this store.



Customers can come across the information about the recent offers provided by the store through its social media pages like NetFashionAvenue Facebook and Twitter. The store also offers free shipping on orders more than $199.



Being the only online store to display the largest panoramic display of elegant dresses, http://www.netfashionavenue.com offers its customers with the most glamorous dresses which are designed by the designers like Adian Mattox, Allure, Barry Jay and many more ace designers. It is always proactive to serve customers in its selection for the perfect dress for their wedding event, prom, homecoming, red carpet appearance, pageant competition or that special evening.



