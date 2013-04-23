Netfashionavenue.com Announces Availability of Rina Di Montella Dress Collection at Its Store

Blue Springs, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- Netfashionavenue.com, a leading online as well as retail fashion store, announced the availability of the recent Rina Di Montella dress collection at its store. The online store is offering this collection at the most unbeatable price. This recent Rina Di Montella dress collection consists of bridal dresses, evening dresses, mother of the bride dresses and many more.



Talking about the Rina Di Montella dresses, a representative of NetFashionAvenue stated, “Rina Di Montella evening gowns are designed to be timeless—never looking like a "sign of the times" or dated. At the same time, they bring a hint of couture fashion to the bridal aisle. Rina Di Montella dresses are mainly A-line silhouettes, one of the most classic and flattering silhouettes on any bride of any body type”.



He also said, “In addition, there are large ball gowns and trumpet-style dresses available for brides to choose from as well. Created from satin, silk, organza and tulle, with accents of lace, crystals and pearls, these wedding dresses are the ultimate in luxury and style. They make any bride look the role of a princess, without losing her own personality in the mix. Rina Di Montella Mother of the Bride dresses is perfect for the proud mom watching her daughter walk down the aisle as well”.



The online store offers wide range of dresses like party dresses, cocktail dresses, pageant dresses, formal wear, red carpet dresses and many more to name. The online store often shares images of the dresses and its recent offers on its social media pages like NetFashionAvenue Facebook and Twitter. The store also offers free shipping on orders over $200.



About Netfashionavenue.com

Being the only online store to display the largest panoramic display of elegant dresses, www.netfashionavenue.com offers its customers with the most glamorous dresses which are designed by the designers like Adian Mattox, Allure, Barry Jay and many more ace designers. It is always proactive to serve customers in its selection for the perfect dress for their wedding event, prom, homecoming, red carpet appearance, pageant competition or that special evening.



http://www.netfashionavenue.com