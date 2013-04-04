NetFashionAvenue.com Bringing the Customers and Designers Closer

Blue Springs, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- Netfashionavenue.com, the largest online fashion retail store, is bringing designers and customers near through its marketing strategy and social network pages. Netfashionavenue.com’s Facebook page has more than one million likes and is the hub for all the latest activities in fashion world online.



Net Fashion Avenue has made sure that its latest news and collections reach out to desired customers, without hassle, to its customers. The blog and other social networking pages deliver proper detailing of each and every fashion dress and collection. Customers can also interact with the store’s officials, review dresses and many more making the social network a two way portal to share and learn information.



The social pages have also given a suitable stage to customers to review the latest offerings by NetFashionAvenue.com. Many of the netfashionavenue.com’s reviews are favorable and imply that the customers find it as reliable as retail store. The company provides the latest designs offered by designers on its Facebook page which links them to the site’s store which helps customer in placing the order as he doesn’t have to search for the product on the site.



Providing the collection from world’s leading designers like Jovani and Sherri Hill, NetFashionAvenue.com has ensured the brilliance in quality of all its elegantly designed gowns. Many of the customers, who have bought from the online fashion store, were satisfied about the price and quality of all the designer gowns, prom dresses etc.



Net Fashion Avenue started almost 10years ago went online, with NetFashionAvenue.com, and this online portal has been a true inheritor of all its qualities and assets. Is NetFashionAvenue.com reliable as its prototype retail store? The answer is yes.



About Net Fashion Avenue

Being the only online store to display the largest panoramic display of elegant dresses, they offer their customers with the most glamorous dresses which are designed by the designers like Adian Mattox, Allure, Barry Jay and many more ace designers. They are always proactive to serve customers in their selection for the perfect dress for their wedding event, prom, homecoming, red carpet appearance, pageant competition or that special evening.



To know more visit http://www.netfashionavenue.com/



For blog, visit http://www.netfashionavenue.net/WordPress/