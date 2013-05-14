NetFashionAvenue.com Brings Another Great Give Back Offer to Its Customers

Blue Springs, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- NetFashionAvenue.com, a leading online fashion retail store, has brought another great give back offer for its customers all over. This time, the store is offering 50 gift cards of value $100 that customers can use at netfashionavenue.com or in its retail store for purchasing their favorite dress. Netfashionavenue.com is reliable source for latest designs and dresses for fashion lover.



A representative of the store said, “Many fall collections are being presented on our site daily. NetFashionAvenue is ready and excited. But we will make that exciting for you too. This time we are offering 50 NetFashionAvenue fall gift cards valued $100 each that you can use on www.netfashionavenue.com or in store with your purchase. Great way to save on your fall must have dress”.



To participate, customers need to write netfashionavenue.com reviews for 10 of their favorite dresses at the online portal of the store. Customers also need to leave their Facebook ID and name in order to claim their prize. To allow fairplay, only one entry per house hold is allowed. The contest is on till 25th May, 2013 and the names of the winners will be announced on 26th May 2013.



The store is known to provide with latest and best designs from the fashion world all over. The store offers wide range of party dresses, prom dresses, Couture Dresses, Formal Dresses and Bridesmaid Dresses, ballgown dresses, casual dresses, cocktail dresses, cruise dresses, evening dresses, homecoming dresses, long dresses, office dresses, pageant dresses, quinceanera dresses, red carpet dresses, social occasion dresses, sweet sixteen dresses and none the least wedding dresses.



About NetFashionAvenue.com

Being the only online store to display the largest panoramic display of elegant dresses, they offer their customers with the most glamorous dresses which are designed by the designers like Adian Mattox, Allure, Barry Jay and many more ace designers. They are always proactive to serve customers in their selection for the perfect dress for their wedding event, prom, homecoming, red carpet appearance, pageant competition or that special evening.



To know more visit http://www.netfashionavenue.com/