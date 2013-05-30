NetFashionAvenue.com Emerges as the Favorite Online Fashion Retail Store

Blue Springs, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- NetFashionAvenue.com, a leading online fashion retail store, has emerged as the most favorite online fashion retail store. Customers prefers this store for all their fashion needs as the store provides with the latest design from fashion world and also provides a good after sale support to the customers.



A representative from the company said,” Our business has provided services to many customers both domestically and internationally—so far our most visited lines are prom, pageant, homecoming, cocktail dresses, and wedding dresses, among many others. We strive for a wide variety of customers and thrive on excellent feedback received from satisfied individuals. Become a part of the thousands who have enjoyed shopping through NetFashionAvenue, and in the process grow with us as we make a break-through in changing the face of how you shop for outstanding, quality designer dresses and products.”



“NetFashionAvenue is a competitor with other highly recognized online sellers of prom dresses, cocktail dresses, homecoming dresses, and many others, working its way to the top.” He added further.



Customers may browse through the collection available at the store through their online portal, Netfashionavenue.com's Facebook and at their brick and mortar store. Facebook page of the site also provides the user with the regular updates about the latest products released. The company also allows the users to write the netfashioavenue.com reviews about the products there and that helps designers in understanding the customers better.



The online store features latest designs and dresses from the bigwigs of the fashion industry such as Jovani, Sherri Hill, Mon Cheri, Mac Duggal, Alyce Paris and many others. Net Fashion Avenue offers prom dresses, bridal dresses, party time dresses, lingerie, and all the accessories at one place to the delight of its customers.



About netfashionavenue.com

Being the only online store to display the largest panoramic display of elegant dresses, they offer their customers with the most glamorous dresses which are designed by the designers like Adian Mattox, Allure, Barry Jay and many more ace designers. They are always proactive to serve customers in their selection for the perfect dress for their wedding event, prom, homecoming, red carpet appearance, pageant competition or that special evening.



