NetFashionAvenue.com Facebook Fans About to Cross 1 Million

Blue Springs, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- The Facebook page of Netfashionavenue.com, the online website for all fashion need, is about to cross 1 million mark. With over 990k followers on Facebook, netfashionavenue.com has become a favorite spot for customers who want to be updated with latest in the market. Netfashionavenue.com has been sharing the latest trends via Facebook; this marketing strategy is working very effectively to its fortune.



Netfashionavenue.com also offers various contests on their social networking pages to keep its fans hooked. Several NetFashionAvenue reviews have been positive for their products, thus, attracting more and more eyeballs on their pages. Strong presence of netfashionavenue.com on social sites such as Twitter, Facebook provides a platform for designer and customers to know each other. Hundreds of NetFashionAvenue reviews from customers show that the organization has been able to meet their requirements well.



Customers can also use the social pages of the website to express their views on each and every dress. The store has been providing the most glamorous and latest dresses from the leading designers like Jovani, Mac Duggal, Terani, Allure, and Sherri Hill etc. The dresses include the most sought after collection of party dresses, prom dresses, Couture Dresses, Formal Dresses and Bridesmaid Dresses etc.



With a certification from topprowebsites.com one can say that netfashionavenue.com is a reliable source for best prom dresses. The company has being serving customers through their online portal for more than 6 years now. NetFashionAvenue has even received numerous awards like “Excellence in Prom 2010”, "2011 Outstanding Website Award" and the latest "Best customer service" which shows their dedication in providing the best online experience to their customers.



About Netfashionavenue

Being the only online store to display the largest panoramic display of elegant dresses, they offer their customers with the most glamorous dresses which are designed by the designers like Adian Mattox, Allure, Barry Jay and many more ace designers. They are always proactive to serve customers in their selection for the perfect dress for their wedding event, prom, homecoming, red carpet appearance, pageant competition or that special evening.



To know more visit http://www.netfashionavenue.com/