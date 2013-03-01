NetFashionAvenue.com Introduces a Gorgeous Collection of Tony Bowls Dresses

Blue Springs, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- NetFashionAvenue, offering the best designer and prom dresses, has now introduced a gorgeous collection of Tony Bowls dresses. The collection is perfect for the ladies with stunning taste for designer wear. Tony Bowls is a popular designer who brings dresses with bold color, unique cuts of fabric, and beautiful design.



Tony Bowls dresses available at NetFashionAvenue.com are unique and make quite a statement. Bellowing hemlines, bold colors and plunging necklaces empower women to feel stylish. Dresses by Tony Bowls have a distinct flare for the woman who isn't looking to blend in with the background or remain a wall flower all evening.



A spokesperson for NetFashionAvenue states, “Choose which dresses by Tony Bowls fits you best for whatever occasion you are attending. You will be able to show off your shape in one of these gowns or go with something that will cover any unwanted bumps. Either way, you will go to your event feeling sexy and turning every head.”



The company has received accolades for its unmatchable service and product quality as well as customer care. Customers can now find NetFashionAvenue on Facebook and see a large collection on offer at the online store. The Facebook page of NetFashionAvenue is generating waves among fashion lovers for its reliability is increasing interacting with customers and updating them with the latest trends.



With thousands of products, NetFashionAvenue provides favorite, well-known designer gowns fit for weddings, prom, homecoming, cocktail events or any other special occasions. The company has received many awards and recognition for its impeccable selection of designer gowns. It has received “Excellence in Prom 2010” and the “2011 Outstanding Website Award” from Jovani, a highly recognized designer dress line.



About NetFashionAvenue

Net Fashion Avenue offers favorite, well-known designer gowns fit for weddings, prom, homecoming, cocktail events, red-carpet events, or any other special occasions. Netfashionavenue.com has provided services to customers both domestically and internationally. It is a highly recognized online seller for prom dresses, cocktail dresses and homecoming dresses to name a few. The renowned company has also received many awards and recognition for its exceptional customer service and providing the best dresses for special occasions. Its main aim is to provide excellent service to customers who have a precise and delicious taste in designer dresses.



To earn more visit http://www.netfashionavenue.com/