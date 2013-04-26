Netfashionavenue.com Is Now Offering 35 Gift Cards for Free

Blue Springs, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- Netfashionavenue.com, the largest online fashion store, is offering 35 netfashionavenue.com dresses for free to the customers. This is a limited time offer and customers are participating in it huge numbers.



A representative from the online store says,” This time we are offering 35 NetFashionAvenue gift cards valued $250 each that you can use on www.netfashionavenue.com or our retail store. To be eligible to enter this contest please goes to our website and write a review on at least 10 items of your choice. On your review please mention your name/Facebook is so that we can count you reviews.”



“Hurry, this offer is limited by April 29th and the lucky girls will be announced on April 30th.” he further added.



The gift cards offered cannot be redeemed for cash and also only one entry per household is allowed for fair contest. The company also offers free Un Bra with every order of more than $400 and free shipping on order more than $200. Netfashionavenue.com reviews on the dresses by the customers suggests that customers likes the collection available. Several customers who purchased from the online store received their product as per their expectation and find the netfashionavenue.com reliable as its retail store.



The online store features latest designs and dresses from the bigwigs of the fashion industry such as Jovani, Sherri Hill, Mon Cheri, Mac Duggal, Alyce Paris and many others. NetFashionAvenue offers prom dresses, bridal dresses, party time dresses, lingerie, and all the accessories at one place to the delight of its customers.



About Netfashionavenue.com

Being the only online store to display the largest panoramic display of elegant dresses, they offer their customers with the most glamorous dresses which are designed by the designers like Adian Mattox, Allure, Barry Jay and many more ace designers. They are always proactive to serve customers in their selection for the perfect dress for their wedding event, prom, homecoming, red carpet appearance, pageant competition or that special evening.



