Netfashionavenue.com Now Offering 15 Cocktail Dresses for Free to Its Fans

Blue Springs, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- Netfashionavenue.com, the largest online fashion store, is offering 15 cocktail dresses for free to the customers/fans. This offer is in the celebration to mark the event of Netfashionavenue.com’s Facebook page crossing 1 million likes. The dresses offered are glamorous and attractive.



A representative from the online store says, “To thank our customers for their support and likes in reaching 1 million fans; we have a very special thank you offer. We are ready to make 15 fans very happy as we are offering 15 free cocktail dresses at value $400 each. To win these dresses please enter our contest online.”



“To participate in the contest, customers can visit www.netfashionavenue.com and write a netfashionavenue.com review on atleast 10 items of their choice,” he added further. In the reviews customers have to leave their Facebook ID and name so that their reviews can be counted. This offer is valid till 10th April and winners will be announced on 11th April.



The dresses offered cannot be redeemed for cash and also only one entry per household is allowed for fair contest. The retail store that went online in their 3rd year of establishment has gone viral over the net as the customers prefer it for all their fashion needs. Several customers who purchased from the online store received their product as per their expectation and find the netfashionavenue.com reliable.



The online store features the latest designs and dresses from the bigwigs of the fashion industry such as Jovani, Sherri Hill, Mon Cheri, Mac Duggal, Alyce Paris and many others. Net Fashion Avenue offers prom dresses, bridal dresses, party time dresses, lingerie, and all the accessories at one place to the delight of its customers.



About netfashionavenue.com

Being the only online store to display the largest panoramic display of elegant dresses, they offer their customers with the most glamorous dresses which are designed by the designers like Adian Mattox, Allure, Barry Jay and many more ace designers. They are always proactive to serve customers in their selection for the perfect dress for their wedding event, prom, homecoming, red carpet appearance, pageant competition or that special evening.



To know more visit http://www.netfashionavenue.com/