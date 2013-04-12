NetFashionAvenue.com Offers Nika Gowns at Affordable Prices

Blue Springs, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- Netfashionavenue.com, the online fashion megastore, offers Nika Gowns at affordable prices. Nika is a design house that tailors every dress with great thought and understanding. Nika’s designed product is cutting edge and fashion forward. The gown from Nika appreciates the grace, elegance and essence of women. Netfashioavenue.com recently added new collection from Nika to their online store for the delight of their customers.



A representative from netfashionavenue.com said,” Nika fashion has brought you yet another line of insanely beautiful gowns fit for any event you choose. Popular with Nika this season are long gowns which fall gracefully to cover any unwanted bumps yet still show off your lovely figure. Gowns from Nika have been worn by many celebrities and have been styled at charity events and other well-known ceremonies. These gowns will give you the feminine touch you want with quality fabrics and stunning colors!”



“We, at Net Fashion Avenue, always try to provide our customers with the latest designs released by various designers worldwide. Our aim to set the trends not to follow them,” he added further.



Netfashionavenue.com offers free shipping on purchase of over $200, and customers can also get a free Un Bra if their purchase exceeds $400. Several Netfashionavenue.com’s reviews from its customers suggested that the product they received were satisfactory and of high quality. The customers find netfashionavenue.com reliable source for staying updated about the latest in the fashion trends.



Apart from Nika gowns, netfashionavenue.com is also offers the collection from world’s leading designers like Sherri Hill, Mac Duggal, Mon Cheri, Jovani etc to name a few. NetFashionAvenue.com has ensured the brilliance in quality of all its elegantly designed gowns.



About NetFashionAvenue.com

Being the only online store to display the largest panoramic display of elegant dresses, they offer their customers with the most glamorous dresses which are designed by the designers like Adian Mattox, Allure, Barry Jay and many more ace designers. They are always proactive to serve customers in their selection for the perfect dress for their wedding event, prom, homecoming, red carpet appearance, pageant competition or that special evening.



To know more visit http://www.netfashionavenue.com/