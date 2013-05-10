NetFashionAvenue.com Soon to Launch Prom Dresses 2014 for Customers

Blue Springs, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- NetFashionAvenue.com, a leading fashion retail and online store, recently announced to launch Prom Dresses 2014 soon for its customers. The store is very confident of its soon going to be launched collection as Prom Dresses 2013 were also very well received by the customers.



A representative from the company said,” Stay tuned for 2014 Prom dresses coming soon. 2013 Prom dresses are already presented and are here to serve you and make you fashionable for any important event you have. Now that prom is over you can use some of those designs for other events as the styles are versatile and can go well for a dinner out or for a black tie affair. NetFashionAvenue is excited to offer the Prom dress 2013 Collection that is exciting, fresh, glamorous, and very unique.”



“The prom dresses this year are everything but déjà vu, and only the sky is the limit to the designer’s imagination. Some of our top designers like Jovani, Sherri Hill, Mac Duggal, Terani, and Tony Bowls created prom dress collections that are out of this world, and the competition between them for the most beautiful prom dress is definitely on. We are sure that this competition will give better dresses to the customers for Prom 2014.” he further added.



Apart from best dresses, the store offers other fashion accessories such as shoes, Un Bra etc. NetFashionAvenue.com offers free Un Bra on every purchase of more than $400 and free shipping on orders of more than $200. Several NetFashionAvenue.com reviews from the customers suggest that the dresses they received from the store were of top notch quality and properly packed. It would not be extravagant to say that netfashionavenue.com is reliable as much as its retail store due to success it has achieved in only 6 years of its inception.



About NetFashionAvenue.com

Being the only online store to display the largest panoramic display of elegant dresses, they offer their customers with the most glamorous dresses which are designed by the designers like Adian Mattox, Allure, Barry Jay and many more ace designers. They are always proactive to serve customers in their selection for the perfect dress for their wedding event, prom, homecoming, red carpet appearance, pageant competition or that special evening.



To know more visit http://www.netfashionavenue.com/