Netflix Brings Resources to Restaurants

Customer Convergence is a term that will be spoken of a great deal on BizZne$$ BuzZ. To achieve that ultimate goal for Small Businesses will require a "Convergence" of the resources that will be necessary to bring this to a reality. BizZne$$ BuzZ was contacted by the Anderson Public Relations Group of Los Angeles and New York and requested to interview the Stars of the TV Series "Restaurants on the Edge". This Netflix TV Show is all about identifying and assisting restaurants in scenic corners of this world to THRIVE and not just SURVIVE, the COVID19 ShutDowns. We will be discussing the current status of restaurants and more importantly the solutions that they are seeking to weather this storm and come back stronger in the aftermath. Tune in as IPTV/Cable TV and IP Radio and Public Relations "Introduction", mix it up to take it to the next level for your restaurant and any small BizZne$$, that needs to take it beyond their current reach.



About BizZne$$ BuzZ and BizZne$$ Watch

BizZness BuzZ is the LIVE IP Radio segment of the focus, while BizZne$$ Watch is the Outreach element where Mr. Helring will be seeking to interview Small Businesses at their locations to hear what they have to say. Professional MP4's will be produced to assist these businesses in "Elevating Their Brand and Expanding Their Reach". This will also include personal appearances/red carpets, speaking engagements and interview opportunities on other IP Radio Shows, TV and Cable. Mr. Helring has a "Renaissance" background in the Small Business Community and currently owns his own Small Business www.ocallure.com, which makes him one who knows his subject matter first hand. The show has been airing since it's premiere on August 5th which two shows now completed the first being "The American Restaurant CRYSIS" and the second "Hard Dollar vs. Soft Dollar Costs???" The primary focus during the COVID19 Shut Down of Small Businesses in America are to identify those problematic and impacted market sector/industry specified arena's of the Small Business Community that are seeking Experts, Resources and the Opportunity to VOICE out their Truth, Facts and Reality that they are now facing and contending with every day that passes. Small Business is under siege and suffering from being marginalized by the current unrest and lack of advocacy representation by both political and media resources. Mr. Helring is committed to the mission of Small Business not just Surviving but eventually Thriving once again.