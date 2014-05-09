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Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- After recovering from an ominous period in 2011, during which it lost 800,000 subscribers in the US, Netflix has recovered and grown from strength to strength. Netflix has made huge investments to continue it's growth. This case study looks at how successful Netflix actually is, how it has invested to maintain growth and what potential opportunities and threats may arise in the future.
Report Features and Benefits
- This case study provides a brief overview of Netflix and its global operations.
- This case study analyzes the strategies employed by Netflix and assesses the success they have brought.
- This case study examines future opportunities for Netflix including international expansion, original content and technological advances.
- This case study examines the threats facing Netflix including net neutrality laws, piracy, intense competition and rising costs.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
Netflix is one of the world's largest internet subscription services for movies and TV shows. The company originated in the US and has recently expanded into the international market. Netflix has endured an increasing level of success with increasing subscriptions, increasing revenues and an increasing value on the stock market.
Netflix has been successful due to providing an affordable extensive library of content. It has taken advantage of the change in consumer trends, viewing patterns and the advancement of technology. While companies such as Blockbuster failed to adjust, Netflix has embraced how consumers would ideally watch TV shows and movies.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- What is Netflix?
- How successful is Netflix and why?
- What are the opportunities and threats facing the company?
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